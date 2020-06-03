180 Magazine Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very spacious and completely renovated luxury unit. 3 Beds 1.5 bath, second floor condo nestled on a quiet tree-lined side street in the upscale Cambridgeport neighborhood. The open layout features a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, peninsula that flows into the dining room & sun-filled living room - an ideal space for entertaining. Walk to Central Square Red Line. Memorial Drive around corner, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods nearby. Enjoy the outdoors from the front deck or back porch! Hardwood floors throughout, central a/c, lots of kitchen cabinets, ample windows with natural light, spacious closets, and exclusive in-unit laundry & extra storage in the basement round out this unit's many amenities.