180 Magazine Street - 2
180 Magazine Street - 2

180 Magazine Street · (617) 812-2790
Location

180 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very spacious and completely renovated luxury unit. 3 Beds 1.5 bath, second floor condo nestled on a quiet tree-lined side street in the upscale Cambridgeport neighborhood. The open layout features a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, peninsula that flows into the dining room & sun-filled living room - an ideal space for entertaining. Walk to Central Square Red Line. Memorial Drive around corner, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods nearby. Enjoy the outdoors from the front deck or back porch! Hardwood floors throughout, central a/c, lots of kitchen cabinets, ample windows with natural light, spacious closets, and exclusive in-unit laundry & extra storage in the basement round out this unit's many amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Magazine Street - 2 have any available units?
180 Magazine Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Magazine Street - 2 have?
Some of 180 Magazine Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Magazine Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
180 Magazine Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Magazine Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 180 Magazine Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 180 Magazine Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 180 Magazine Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 180 Magazine Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Magazine Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Magazine Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 180 Magazine Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 180 Magazine Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 180 Magazine Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Magazine Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Magazine Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
