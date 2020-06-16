All apartments in Cambridge
18 Orrin
18 Orrin

18 Orrin Street · No Longer Available
Location

18 Orrin Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
//Co-BrokeBus: 72/75  Concord Ave @ Huron Ave (0.13 mi)Bus: 78  Concord Ave @ Walden St (0.14 mi)Bus: 83  Massachusetts Ave @ Walden St (0.64 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Orrin have any available units?
18 Orrin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 18 Orrin currently offering any rent specials?
18 Orrin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Orrin pet-friendly?
No, 18 Orrin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 18 Orrin offer parking?
No, 18 Orrin does not offer parking.
Does 18 Orrin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Orrin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Orrin have a pool?
No, 18 Orrin does not have a pool.
Does 18 Orrin have accessible units?
No, 18 Orrin does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Orrin have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Orrin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Orrin have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Orrin does not have units with air conditioning.
