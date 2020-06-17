All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

176 Elm St.

176 Elm Street · (617) 544-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

176 Elm Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
Porter Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Legitimately one of the BEST 4BR units you'll see all year! Steps to Davis and Porter, unit has three HUGE bedrooms and one medium sized. Large kitchen and living room, laundry in unit, central A/C, and two and half baths make this apartment ideal for roommates. Nice back porch overlooking a parking lot with parking available for an extra $100/month per space. Cats are accepted, but no dogs please. Available for September 1st - snag this one today as you won't see many like it all year! ** 2 parking spots available for rent **

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Elm St. have any available units?
176 Elm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 Elm St. have?
Some of 176 Elm St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
176 Elm St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Elm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 176 Elm St. is pet friendly.
Does 176 Elm St. offer parking?
Yes, 176 Elm St. does offer parking.
Does 176 Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 Elm St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Elm St. have a pool?
No, 176 Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 176 Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 176 Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Elm St. has units with dishwashers.
