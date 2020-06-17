176 Elm St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Legitimately one of the BEST 4BR units you'll see all year! Steps to Davis and Porter, unit has three HUGE bedrooms and one medium sized. Large kitchen and living room, laundry in unit, central A/C, and two and half baths make this apartment ideal for roommates. Nice back porch overlooking a parking lot with parking available for an extra $100/month per space. Cats are accepted, but no dogs please. Available for September 1st - snag this one today as you won't see many like it all year! ** 2 parking spots available for rent **



Terms: One year lease