Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

This charming condo enjoys great light and offers a very quiet and convenient setting that is just steps from Harvard University. The kitchen opens to a spacious living and dining area. There is a generous bedroom and a large bathroom.There is a laundry room and common bike storage. Disclaimer: The attached photos are from the previous tenancy. Due to Covid concerns, the tenants are not permitting any in-person viewing of the premises. They have provided the following link to "tour the unit" https://www.dropbox.com/s/fgxwt87tsqjeo9a/1716_Cambridge_St_41.mp4?dl



Terms: One year lease