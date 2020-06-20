17 Putnam Ave

Amenities

ID: 101595654 Rent: $7,499 / Month Beds: 6 Bath: 1.5 Available Date: 06/01/2020 Pet: No Pets Parking:: attached garage Recently up-to-date 6 bedrooms, two bathrooms in Harvard Square. Laundry and Dishwasher in unit Fireplace (Decorative) FEATURES Duplex Eat-in Kitchen Fireplace (Decorative) Granite Counter Tops Hardwood Floors High Ceiling Laundry in Unit New Appliances New/Renovated Bath New/Renovated Kitchen Porch Separate Kitchen Yard For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446