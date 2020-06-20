All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

17 Putnam Ave

17 Putnam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17 Putnam Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ID: 101595654 Rent: $7,499 / Month Beds: 6 Bath: 1.5 Available Date: 06/01/2020 Pet: No Pets Parking:: attached garage Recently up-to-date 6 bedrooms, two bathrooms in Harvard Square. Laundry and Dishwasher in unit Fireplace (Decorative) FEATURES Duplex Eat-in Kitchen Fireplace (Decorative) Granite Counter Tops Hardwood Floors High Ceiling Laundry in Unit New Appliances New/Renovated Bath New/Renovated Kitchen Porch Separate Kitchen Yard For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Putnam Ave have any available units?
17 Putnam Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Putnam Ave have?
Some of 17 Putnam Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Putnam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17 Putnam Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Putnam Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Putnam Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17 Putnam Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17 Putnam Ave does offer parking.
Does 17 Putnam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Putnam Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Putnam Ave have a pool?
No, 17 Putnam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17 Putnam Ave have accessible units?
No, 17 Putnam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Putnam Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Putnam Ave has units with dishwashers.
