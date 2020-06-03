All apartments in Cambridge
1654 Massachusetts Ave.
1654 Massachusetts Ave.

1654 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 383-4572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1654 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
elevator
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Red Line, Harvard Square, Law School area, excellent location, short walk to the Red Line in either Harvard Square or Porter Square Harvard SQ & Harvard Law, Located steps from Harvard Law and Lesley University, between Harvard and Porter Square, and blocks away from Davis and Inman Square and Route 2. Public transportation is great with the Red Line and 66 Bus right outside. This building is professionally managed and has a live-in superintendent. There is a convenient elevator, laundry facilities and bike storage in the basement. Cambridge Public Library, parks, amazing restaurants and bars are at your doorstep make this building home

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
1654 Massachusetts Ave. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 1654 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 Massachusetts Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1654 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 1654 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1654 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 1654 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1654 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
