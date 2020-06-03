1654 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed elevator fireplace bike storage

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Red Line, Harvard Square, Law School area, excellent location, short walk to the Red Line in either Harvard Square or Porter Square Harvard SQ & Harvard Law, Located steps from Harvard Law and Lesley University, between Harvard and Porter Square, and blocks away from Davis and Inman Square and Route 2. Public transportation is great with the Red Line and 66 Bus right outside. This building is professionally managed and has a live-in superintendent. There is a convenient elevator, laundry facilities and bike storage in the basement. Cambridge Public Library, parks, amazing restaurants and bars are at your doorstep make this building home



Terms: One year lease