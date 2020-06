Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1622 Massachusetts Avenue # 14 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and clean apartments available next to Harvard Law Campus!! - *Units with hardwood floors available *Convenient to bus line and Harvard Square *Across from the Harvard Law Building *One of the most desirable areas in Boston to live in *Apartments fill quickly so call or email us today: info@delphiproperties.com (617) 437-7800



(RLNE2044506)