1572 Massachusetts Ave.

It's all about Location, Quality and Details in this spacious and ingeniously designed "Two" Bedroom Condo at "The Bay State". Situated on the second floor across from the Harvard Law School, this unit enjoys hardwood floors, high ceilings and a wonderful balance of period details and modern amenities. The ultra modern kitchen offers an expanse of counter space with under counter appliances. The bathroom floor has radiant heating. While the wood burning fireplace is to create warm nights inside this lovely unit, the common roof deck offers the great escape that comes with wonderful views of the city.



Terms: One year lease