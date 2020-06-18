All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

1572 Massachusetts Ave.

1572 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 354-3535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1572 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability



1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
It's all about Location, Quality and Details in this spacious and ingeniously designed "Two" Bedroom Condo at "The Bay State". Situated on the second floor across from the Harvard Law School, this unit enjoys hardwood floors, high ceilings and a wonderful balance of period details and modern amenities. The ultra modern kitchen offers an expanse of counter space with under counter appliances. The bathroom floor has radiant heating. While the wood burning fireplace is to create warm nights inside this lovely unit, the common roof deck offers the great escape that comes with wonderful views of the city.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1572 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
1572 Massachusetts Ave. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1572 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 1572 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1572 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1572 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1572 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1572 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 1572 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 1572 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1572 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1572 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1572 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 1572 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1572 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1572 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1572 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1572 Massachusetts Ave. has units with dishwashers.
