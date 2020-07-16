All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2

14 Clarendon Avenue · (617) 571-5397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
North Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Clarendon Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Somerville, walk to Tufts and Davis Square - Property Id: 304466

Somerville West at Tele Square, walk to Tufts University and the red line at Davis Square, on Clarendon Ave: spacious 3 bedroom
wood floors,, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, porch, parking, cat ok, available September 1st 3400 plus utilities
video tour provided Sander Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304466
Property Id 304466

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5871031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 have any available units?
14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 have?
Some of 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 currently offering any rent specials?
14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 is pet friendly.
Does 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 offer parking?
Yes, 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 offers parking.
Does 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 have a pool?
No, 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 does not have a pool.
Does 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 have accessible units?
No, 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave
Cambridge, MA 02141
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity