Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

130 Cambridgepark Dr.

130 Cambridgepark Drive · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
These brand new apartments in Cambridge MA feature ultra-luxe touches such as custom wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite/quartz countertops. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent offer abundant living spaces with soaring ceilings, unique accent walls, and spa-like bathrooms. Residents enjoy exclusive use of our fully-equipped resident kitchen with billiards and lounge seating, on-site bike storage, state-of-the-art TechnoGym fitness center, refreshing pool, and designated outdoor grilling and dining areas. Apartment Amenities: Gourmet chef kitchen with stainless steel appliances Premium granite and quartz countertops Frameless custom cabinetry and spacious kitchen islands Generous walk-in closets Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas* Ample bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tub Dual-vanity countertops and walk-in showers* Accent Walls Full-size washer and dryer Dry bar, terrace, computer desk* Community Amenities: Freight Elevator Real time transportation updates provided by TransitScreen Fully-equipped residents dual-level clubhouse HDTV lounge with 60 TV iLounge with high-speed WiFi and iTouch stations Executive conference room with 70 presentation TV 24/Hr Fitness center with tablet-integrated cardio machines & ballet barre Resident pantry with breakfast bar and banquet seating Billiards lounge with seating area and see-thru fireplace Open-air dining porch and grilling stations Expansive resort-style pool courtyard Two landscaped courtyards with dining and grilling stations Designated bike storage room with fix-it station Pet-friendly community Storage rooms available Price and availability subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 130 Cambridgepark Dr. have any available units?
130 Cambridgepark Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Cambridgepark Dr. have?
Some of 130 Cambridgepark Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Cambridgepark Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
130 Cambridgepark Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Cambridgepark Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Cambridgepark Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 130 Cambridgepark Dr. offer parking?
No, 130 Cambridgepark Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 130 Cambridgepark Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Cambridgepark Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Cambridgepark Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 130 Cambridgepark Dr. has a pool.
Does 130 Cambridgepark Dr. have accessible units?
No, 130 Cambridgepark Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Cambridgepark Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Cambridgepark Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

