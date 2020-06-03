130 Cambridgepark Dr..

Amenities

These brand new apartments in Cambridge MA feature ultra-luxe touches such as custom wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite/quartz countertops. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent offer abundant living spaces with soaring ceilings, unique accent walls, and spa-like bathrooms. Residents enjoy exclusive use of our fully-equipped resident kitchen with billiards and lounge seating, on-site bike storage, state-of-the-art TechnoGym fitness center, refreshing pool, and designated outdoor grilling and dining areas. Apartment Amenities: Gourmet chef kitchen with stainless steel appliances Premium granite and quartz countertops Frameless custom cabinetry and spacious kitchen islands Generous walk-in closets Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas* Ample bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tub Dual-vanity countertops and walk-in showers* Accent Walls Full-size washer and dryer Dry bar, terrace, computer desk* Community Amenities: Freight Elevator Real time transportation updates provided by TransitScreen Fully-equipped residents dual-level clubhouse HDTV lounge with 60 TV iLounge with high-speed WiFi and iTouch stations Executive conference room with 70 presentation TV 24/Hr Fitness center with tablet-integrated cardio machines & ballet barre Resident pantry with breakfast bar and banquet seating Billiards lounge with seating area and see-thru fireplace Open-air dining porch and grilling stations Expansive resort-style pool courtyard Two landscaped courtyards with dining and grilling stations Designated bike storage room with fix-it station Pet-friendly community Storage rooms available Price and availability subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease