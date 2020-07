Amenities

Available 9/1. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Sweet 1 bed on Wendell St near Harvard Law, Lesley U, and Harvard Sq. Good sized bedroom and living room, kitchen has a dishwasher. All hardwood floors. HEAT, hot water, cooking gas, and electricity are included in the rent!!! Rear facing unit. Very private feeling. No pets, laundry in the basement, and off-street parking available for $200 per month.