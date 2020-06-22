100 Memorial Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Cambridge. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $14,500/month rent. $14,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or text Nick Johnson at 207-608-3588 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.