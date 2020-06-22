All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

100 Memorial Dr

100 Memorial Drive · (207) 608-3588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02142
Kendall Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$14,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Cambridge. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $14,500/month rent. $14,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or text Nick Johnson at 207-608-3588 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Memorial Dr have any available units?
100 Memorial Dr has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Memorial Dr have?
Some of 100 Memorial Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Memorial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Memorial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 100 Memorial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 100 Memorial Dr offers parking.
Does 100 Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Memorial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Memorial Dr have a pool?
No, 100 Memorial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 100 Memorial Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 100 Memorial Dr has accessible units.
Does 100 Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Memorial Dr has units with dishwashers.
