All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 1 Earhart.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
1 Earhart
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1 Earhart

1 Earhart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
East Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1 Earhart Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tram: D  Lechmere (0.10 mi)Bus: 87  Lechmere (0.10 mi)Bus: 69  Cambridge St @ Third St (0.25 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Community College (0.33 mi)Bus: 92  Main St @ W School St (0.60 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Earhart have any available units?
1 Earhart doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 1 Earhart currently offering any rent specials?
1 Earhart isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Earhart pet-friendly?
No, 1 Earhart is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 1 Earhart offer parking?
No, 1 Earhart does not offer parking.
Does 1 Earhart have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Earhart does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Earhart have a pool?
No, 1 Earhart does not have a pool.
Does 1 Earhart have accessible units?
No, 1 Earhart does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Earhart have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Earhart does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Earhart have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Earhart does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Church Corner
10 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive
Cambridge, MA 02140
Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College