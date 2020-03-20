1 Alewife Center

Amenities

Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, stone-tile backsplash and custom cabinetry with large islands provide you and your guests a spacious, elegant space to cook and serve. Your home also features dry bars*, built-in desks*, studies*, in-home washer & dryer, hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, open layouts, and oversized oval soaking tubs. Terraces and Juliet balconies are available in select units. *Available in select homes. Luxury apartments in Cambridge's most convenient neighborhood. Hanover Cambridge is steps away from Fresh Pond Shopping Center - which includes Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Staples, and Entertainment Cinemas. As a resident, you will also enjoy the countless number of outdoor recreation activities at your doorstep - Alewife Brook conservation area, Minuteman Bikeway and Fresh Pond recreation area for bikers, runners, golfers, and dog-lovers. Easy access to public transit, bike & pedestrian paths, and major freeways, including Routes 2, 95/128, Mass Pike and the 93-Expressway. BUILDING AMENITIES: Resident lounge 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center Indoor bike storage Parking garage Pet washing station Resident gourmet kitchen On-site recycling Pet-friendly community Open-air Loggia with fireplace Pool courtyard with resort-style pool and fire pit Entertainment theater Resident courtyard with grilling and dining area Billiards room Business lounge with internet **1- and 2-bedroom homes available. Please call for latest prices and availability. **Pictures are samples of model home. Layouts may vary.



Terms: One year lease