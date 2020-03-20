All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 1 Alewife Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
1 Alewife Center
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

1 Alewife Center

1 Alewife Ctr · (857) 383-8395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
North Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1 Alewife Ctr, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, stone-tile backsplash and custom cabinetry with large islands provide you and your guests a spacious, elegant space to cook and serve. Your home also features dry bars*, built-in desks*, studies*, in-home washer & dryer, hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, open layouts, and oversized oval soaking tubs. Terraces and Juliet balconies are available in select units. *Available in select homes. Luxury apartments in Cambridge's most convenient neighborhood. Hanover Cambridge is steps away from Fresh Pond Shopping Center - which includes Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Staples, and Entertainment Cinemas. As a resident, you will also enjoy the countless number of outdoor recreation activities at your doorstep - Alewife Brook conservation area, Minuteman Bikeway and Fresh Pond recreation area for bikers, runners, golfers, and dog-lovers. Easy access to public transit, bike & pedestrian paths, and major freeways, including Routes 2, 95/128, Mass Pike and the 93-Expressway. BUILDING AMENITIES: Resident lounge 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center Indoor bike storage Parking garage Pet washing station Resident gourmet kitchen On-site recycling Pet-friendly community Open-air Loggia with fireplace Pool courtyard with resort-style pool and fire pit Entertainment theater Resident courtyard with grilling and dining area Billiards room Business lounge with internet **1- and 2-bedroom homes available. Please call for latest prices and availability. **Pictures are samples of model home. Layouts may vary.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Alewife Center have any available units?
1 Alewife Center has a unit available for $3,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Alewife Center have?
Some of 1 Alewife Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Alewife Center currently offering any rent specials?
1 Alewife Center isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Alewife Center pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Alewife Center is pet friendly.
Does 1 Alewife Center offer parking?
Yes, 1 Alewife Center does offer parking.
Does 1 Alewife Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Alewife Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Alewife Center have a pool?
Yes, 1 Alewife Center has a pool.
Does 1 Alewife Center have accessible units?
No, 1 Alewife Center does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Alewife Center have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Alewife Center does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 Alewife Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street
Cambridge, MA 02140
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Charles Passage
110 Second Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Zinc
22 Water St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity