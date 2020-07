Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room

Seven Springs is the ideal blend of natural serenity and suburban convenience. Look out to the seven natural ponds, forest and wetlands from your beautiful apartment home. We’re just minutes away from some of the hottest new restaurant and retail destinations in the area including Wayside Commons, The District Burlington, the Burlington Mall, and 3rd Ave.