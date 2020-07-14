All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Auburn Harris Courtyard

37 Auburn Street · (833) 962-3529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments
Location

37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 37-A · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 34-2 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 34-4 · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39-1 · Avail. Nov 1

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 39-4 · Avail. Nov 1

$3,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 39-2 · Avail. Nov 1

$3,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Auburn Harris Courtyard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
**Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments**CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. If you enjoy nature, you will enjoy the many nearby natural parks and attractions that make Brookline an enjoyable area to live in. We have meticulously maintained grounds and common areas. All Brookline, MA apartment rentals feature a variety of floor plan options. Choose from studio, one and two bedroom units with free hot water and heat, cable ready hookups, on-site parking, energy saving appliances, a classic look and feel, and of course our friendly customer service!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Additional cost, not included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Auburn Harris Courtyard have any available units?
Auburn Harris Courtyard has 13 units available starting at $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Auburn Harris Courtyard have?
Some of Auburn Harris Courtyard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Auburn Harris Courtyard currently offering any rent specials?
Auburn Harris Courtyard is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments
Is Auburn Harris Courtyard pet-friendly?
No, Auburn Harris Courtyard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does Auburn Harris Courtyard offer parking?
Yes, Auburn Harris Courtyard offers parking.
Does Auburn Harris Courtyard have units with washers and dryers?
No, Auburn Harris Courtyard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Auburn Harris Courtyard have a pool?
No, Auburn Harris Courtyard does not have a pool.
Does Auburn Harris Courtyard have accessible units?
No, Auburn Harris Courtyard does not have accessible units.
Does Auburn Harris Courtyard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Auburn Harris Courtyard has units with dishwashers.
Does Auburn Harris Courtyard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Auburn Harris Courtyard has units with air conditioning.
