Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 96 Coolidge St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
96 Coolidge St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
96 Coolidge St.
96 Coolidge Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
96 Coolidge Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in . The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 96 Coolidge St. have any available units?
96 Coolidge St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookline, MA
.
Is 96 Coolidge St. currently offering any rent specials?
96 Coolidge St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Coolidge St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 Coolidge St. is pet friendly.
Does 96 Coolidge St. offer parking?
No, 96 Coolidge St. does not offer parking.
Does 96 Coolidge St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Coolidge St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Coolidge St. have a pool?
No, 96 Coolidge St. does not have a pool.
Does 96 Coolidge St. have accessible units?
No, 96 Coolidge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Coolidge St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Coolidge St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Coolidge St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Coolidge St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Similar Pages
Brookline 1 Bedrooms
Brookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Woburn, MA
Fall River, MA
Watertown Town, MA
Warwick, RI
Nearby Neighborhoods
Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Rhode Island College
Providence College
Becker College
Hult International Business School
Berklee College of Music