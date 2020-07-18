All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

83 Harvard St 2

83 Harvard Street · (207) 356-1327
Location

83 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 NO FEE - Modern and Convenient Brookline 2 Bed - Property Id: 307409

NO BROKER'S FEE - Recently updated and modernized top floor two bedroom between Coolidge Corner and Brookline Village. Sensibly laid out, this apartment offers modern living amenities with all the convenience and charm of the heart of Brookline. An easy walk to multiple parks, schools, and grocery stores, this is the perfect location for young professionals and young families. Cats only, sorry - no dogs. Heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Available 9/1 - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.

We have a variety of options throughout Boston and Brookline - let me help you find your new spot!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/83-harvard-st-brookline-ma-unit-2/307409
Property Id 307409

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Harvard St 2 have any available units?
83 Harvard St 2 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Harvard St 2 have?
Some of 83 Harvard St 2's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Harvard St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
83 Harvard St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Harvard St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Harvard St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 83 Harvard St 2 offer parking?
No, 83 Harvard St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 83 Harvard St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Harvard St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Harvard St 2 have a pool?
No, 83 Harvard St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 83 Harvard St 2 have accessible units?
No, 83 Harvard St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Harvard St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Harvard St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Harvard St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Harvard St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
