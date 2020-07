Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

1 bed near Longwood Medical ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 303116



Sunlit and spacious Brookline 1 bed close to Coolidge Corner and Longwood Medical. ~NO FEE~ Only 1st month and last month rent due.



*Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE Rent of 1 month free on 12 month lease. Market rate is $2645*



Hardwood floors throughout, renovated kitchen and bath, large closet with shelving and drawers, and expansive windows. Heat and hot water included in rent.



Professionally managed and maintained. Available now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303116

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5869393)