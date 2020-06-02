All apartments in Brookline
8 Sewall
8 Sewall

8 Sewall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8 Sewall Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65  Washington St @ Griggs Rd (0.41 mi)Bus: 60  Brookline Ave @ Aspinwall Ave (0.59 mi)Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Marion St (0.09 mi)Tram: C  Coolidge Corner (0.12 mi)Tram: D  Longwood (0.50 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Sewall have any available units?
8 Sewall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 8 Sewall currently offering any rent specials?
8 Sewall isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Sewall pet-friendly?
No, 8 Sewall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 8 Sewall offer parking?
No, 8 Sewall does not offer parking.
Does 8 Sewall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Sewall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Sewall have a pool?
No, 8 Sewall does not have a pool.
Does 8 Sewall have accessible units?
No, 8 Sewall does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Sewall have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Sewall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Sewall have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Sewall does not have units with air conditioning.
