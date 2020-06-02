All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

78 Egmont Street

78 Egmont Street · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 Egmont Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
78 Egmont Street Apt #1A, Brookline, MA 02446 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. RENOVATED 3 Bedroom Available March 1st in DESIRABLE Location on Egmont St - Hardwood Floors - Heat and hot water included - Laundry on Site - Dishwasher GREAT PRICE ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584855 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Egmont Street have any available units?
78 Egmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 78 Egmont Street have?
Some of 78 Egmont Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Egmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 Egmont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Egmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 78 Egmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 78 Egmont Street offer parking?
No, 78 Egmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 78 Egmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Egmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Egmont Street have a pool?
No, 78 Egmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 78 Egmont Street have accessible units?
No, 78 Egmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Egmont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Egmont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Egmont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Egmont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
