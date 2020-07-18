Amenities

72 Babcock Street Apt #2, Brookline, MA 02446 - 4 BR 1.5 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gretchen Devine, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (413) 205-9305. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This very large and spacious 4 bedroom has equally sized rooms with tons of storage and closet space. The apartment boasts high ceilings and gets all day great natural light through its many windows. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of pantry storage. Amazing location in Coolidge Corner. Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts and several other businesses are in close proximity. Laundry in building. Heat and hot water included, the property is professionally managed. Pets negotiable. Laundry shared in basement. HALF FEE PAID BY OWNER! [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3611850 ]