All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 72 Babcock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
72 Babcock Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

72 Babcock Street

72 Babcock Street · (413) 205-9305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

72 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,200

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
72 Babcock Street Apt #2, Brookline, MA 02446 - 4 BR 1.5 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gretchen Devine, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (413) 205-9305. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This very large and spacious 4 bedroom has equally sized rooms with tons of storage and closet space. The apartment boasts high ceilings and gets all day great natural light through its many windows. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of pantry storage. Amazing location in Coolidge Corner. Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts and several other businesses are in close proximity. Laundry in building. Heat and hot water included, the property is professionally managed. Pets negotiable. Laundry shared in basement. HALF FEE PAID BY OWNER! [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3611850 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Babcock Street have any available units?
72 Babcock Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 72 Babcock Street currently offering any rent specials?
72 Babcock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Babcock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Babcock Street is pet friendly.
Does 72 Babcock Street offer parking?
No, 72 Babcock Street does not offer parking.
Does 72 Babcock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Babcock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Babcock Street have a pool?
No, 72 Babcock Street does not have a pool.
Does 72 Babcock Street have accessible units?
No, 72 Babcock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Babcock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Babcock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Babcock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Babcock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 72 Babcock Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity