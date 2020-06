Amenities

360 Tour Available! Beautiful 2 bedroom unit right in the heart of Coolidge Corner. Heat and hot water included.The kitchen boasts gorgeous granite countertops, large cabinets for lots of storage, dishwasher, and disposal for your convenience. Both bathrooms are large and on opposite sides. Lots of windows for direct sunlight throughout the day. 2nd floor of a small building. No undergrads, no smoking, and no pets, please.