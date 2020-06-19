All apartments in Brookline
68 Egmont St.
68 Egmont St.

68 Egmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

68 Egmont Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located just steps from the B and C Lines on the Green Line. Bus routes nearby. Easy to show! To see this apartment and others like it, contact a Red Tree agent today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Egmont St. have any available units?
68 Egmont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 68 Egmont St. currently offering any rent specials?
68 Egmont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Egmont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Egmont St. is pet friendly.
Does 68 Egmont St. offer parking?
No, 68 Egmont St. does not offer parking.
Does 68 Egmont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Egmont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Egmont St. have a pool?
No, 68 Egmont St. does not have a pool.
Does 68 Egmont St. have accessible units?
No, 68 Egmont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Egmont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Egmont St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Egmont St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Egmont St. does not have units with air conditioning.
