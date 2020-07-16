All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

60 Longwood Ave.

60 Longwood Avenue · (617) 780-0334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Longwood Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
lobby
South facing sunny one bedroom available in one of the finest luxury buildings in Coolidge Corner! Unit features great floor plan, with a spacious livingroom & bedroom, lots of closets and extra storage bin in basement, expansive balcony, Building features 24 concierge, swimming pool, gym and beautifully updated lobby/common area. Conveniently located with easy access to C&D lines, downtown Boston and Longwood medical area. Can't beat the location! Garage rental parking available for $100.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Longwood Ave. have any available units?
60 Longwood Ave. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Longwood Ave. have?
Some of 60 Longwood Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Longwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
60 Longwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Longwood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 60 Longwood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 60 Longwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 60 Longwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 60 Longwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Longwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Longwood Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 60 Longwood Ave. has a pool.
Does 60 Longwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 60 Longwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Longwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Longwood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Longwood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Longwood Ave. has units with air conditioning.
