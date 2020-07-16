60 Longwood Ave.

Amenities
South facing sunny one bedroom available in one of the finest luxury buildings in Coolidge Corner! Unit features great floor plan, with a spacious livingroom & bedroom, lots of closets and extra storage bin in basement, expansive balcony, Building features 24 concierge, swimming pool, gym and beautifully updated lobby/common area. Conveniently located with easy access to C&D lines, downtown Boston and Longwood medical area. Can't beat the location! Garage rental parking available for $100.
Terms: One year lease