60 Longwood Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage lobby

South facing sunny one bedroom available in one of the finest luxury buildings in Coolidge Corner! Unit features great floor plan, with a spacious livingroom & bedroom, lots of closets and extra storage bin in basement, expansive balcony, Building features 24 concierge, swimming pool, gym and beautifully updated lobby/common area. Conveniently located with easy access to C&D lines, downtown Boston and Longwood medical area. Can't beat the location! Garage rental parking available for $100.



Terms: One year lease