60 Egmont St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

60 Egmont St.

60 Egmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

60 Egmont Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is a beautiful four bedroom apartment in a very desirable area of Brookline. Heat and hot water are included in the monthly rent and the apartment has been recently renovated. Beautiful hardwood floors with a brand new kitchen. New cabinets, new counter tops, new everything. Looks amazing! Beautiful dining area with a counter top that connects to the living room. 1.5 bathrooms. Very high ceilings and a lot of light! Very close to the T as well. Available 9/1 Shared laundry in building. Building sits right off the B and C Lines. Bus stops nearby. Short walk to the heart of Coolidge Corner. Restaurants, shops, bars, and bike paths all nearby. Call a Red Tree agent today to see this apartment and others like it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Egmont St. have any available units?
60 Egmont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 60 Egmont St. have?
Some of 60 Egmont St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Egmont St. currently offering any rent specials?
60 Egmont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Egmont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Egmont St. is pet friendly.
Does 60 Egmont St. offer parking?
No, 60 Egmont St. does not offer parking.
Does 60 Egmont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Egmont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Egmont St. have a pool?
No, 60 Egmont St. does not have a pool.
Does 60 Egmont St. have accessible units?
No, 60 Egmont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Egmont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Egmont St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Egmont St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Egmont St. does not have units with air conditioning.
