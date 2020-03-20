60 Egmont St.

Amenities

This is a beautiful four bedroom apartment in a very desirable area of Brookline. Heat and hot water are included in the monthly rent and the apartment has been recently renovated. Beautiful hardwood floors with a brand new kitchen. New cabinets, new counter tops, new everything. Looks amazing! Beautiful dining area with a counter top that connects to the living room. 1.5 bathrooms. Very high ceilings and a lot of light! Very close to the T as well. Available 9/1 Shared laundry in building. Building sits right off the B and C Lines. Bus stops nearby. Short walk to the heart of Coolidge Corner. Restaurants, shops, bars, and bike paths all nearby. Call a Red Tree agent today to see this apartment and others like it.