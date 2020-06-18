All apartments in Brookline
6 Regent Cir
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

6 Regent Cir

6 Regent Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6 Regent Circle, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 51  Chestnut Hill Ave @ Buckminster Rd (0.46 mi)Tram: D  Beaconsfield (0.10 mi)Bus: Green Line D Shuttle  Reservoir (0.47 mi)Tram: C  Dean Road (0.07 mi)Bus: 65  Wahington St @ Evans Rd (0.29 mi)Tram: B  Sutherland Road (0.41 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Regent Cir have any available units?
6 Regent Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 6 Regent Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6 Regent Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Regent Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6 Regent Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 6 Regent Cir offer parking?
No, 6 Regent Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6 Regent Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Regent Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Regent Cir have a pool?
No, 6 Regent Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6 Regent Cir have accessible units?
No, 6 Regent Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Regent Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Regent Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Regent Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Regent Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
