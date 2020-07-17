All apartments in Brookline
56 Egmont

56 Egmont Street · (774) 628-6206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Egmont Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3-Bed/1-Bath Apartment on Egmont St in Brookline. Available September 1st 2017. Rent is $3750 a month (Heat & Hot Water Included) - Great Space: Large Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. Laundry is in the Building. Contact Joshua Williamson at 774.628.6206 or josh@baystateresidentialproperties.com Total Move-in deposits: $50 Key Deposit, $50 Application Fee (Per Applicant), First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Security Deposit of One Month's Rent and a Broker Fee of One Month's rent. One month's rent is required when submitting an application. The remaining deposits are due after acceptance. Keywords: Brookline, Brookline Apartments, Brookline Apartments for rent, 3 bedroom Brookline, 3 bedroom apartment Brookline, Brookline 3 Bedroom, Three Bedroom Brookline, Three Bedroom Apartment Brookline

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Egmont have any available units?
56 Egmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 56 Egmont currently offering any rent specials?
56 Egmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Egmont pet-friendly?
No, 56 Egmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 56 Egmont offer parking?
No, 56 Egmont does not offer parking.
Does 56 Egmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Egmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Egmont have a pool?
No, 56 Egmont does not have a pool.
Does 56 Egmont have accessible units?
No, 56 Egmont does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Egmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Egmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Egmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Egmont does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 56 Egmont?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

