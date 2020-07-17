Amenities

3-Bed/1-Bath Apartment on Egmont St in Brookline. Available September 1st 2017. Rent is $3750 a month (Heat & Hot Water Included) - Great Space: Large Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. Laundry is in the Building. Contact Joshua Williamson at 774.628.6206 or josh@baystateresidentialproperties.com Total Move-in deposits: $50 Key Deposit, $50 Application Fee (Per Applicant), First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Security Deposit of One Month's Rent and a Broker Fee of One Month's rent. One month's rent is required when submitting an application. The remaining deposits are due after acceptance.



Terms: One year lease