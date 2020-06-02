All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

54 Egmont St.

54 Egmont Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Egmont Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in . The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 54 Egmont St. have any available units?
54 Egmont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 54 Egmont St. currently offering any rent specials?
54 Egmont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Egmont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Egmont St. is pet friendly.
Does 54 Egmont St. offer parking?
No, 54 Egmont St. does not offer parking.
Does 54 Egmont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Egmont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Egmont St. have a pool?
No, 54 Egmont St. does not have a pool.
Does 54 Egmont St. have accessible units?
No, 54 Egmont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Egmont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Egmont St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Egmont St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Egmont St. does not have units with air conditioning.

