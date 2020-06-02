All apartments in Brookline
Brookline, MA
50 Alton Pl.
50 Alton Pl.

50 Alton Place · (617) 500-1282
Location

50 Alton Place, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
media room
Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Alton Pl. have any available units?
50 Alton Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 50 Alton Pl. have?
Some of 50 Alton Pl.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Alton Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
50 Alton Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Alton Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Alton Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 50 Alton Pl. offer parking?
No, 50 Alton Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 50 Alton Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Alton Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Alton Pl. have a pool?
No, 50 Alton Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 50 Alton Pl. have accessible units?
No, 50 Alton Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Alton Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Alton Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Alton Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Alton Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
