This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brookline Village. The apartment features Ceramic Tiles,Dishwasher,Eat-In Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building,New Appliances,Oven/Range,Pantry,Refrigerator and more!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 High Street Pl. have any available units?
5 High Street Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 5 High Street Pl. have?
Some of 5 High Street Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 High Street Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5 High Street Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 High Street Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 High Street Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 5 High Street Pl. offer parking?
No, 5 High Street Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 5 High Street Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 High Street Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 High Street Pl. have a pool?
No, 5 High Street Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 5 High Street Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5 High Street Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 High Street Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 High Street Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 High Street Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 High Street Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.