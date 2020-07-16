All apartments in Brookline
5 High Street Pl.

5 High Street Place · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 High Street Place, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brookline Village. The apartment features Ceramic Tiles,Dishwasher,Eat-In Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building,New Appliances,Oven/Range,Pantry,Refrigerator and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 High Street Pl. have any available units?
5 High Street Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 5 High Street Pl. have?
Some of 5 High Street Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 High Street Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5 High Street Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 High Street Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 High Street Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 5 High Street Pl. offer parking?
No, 5 High Street Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 5 High Street Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 High Street Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 High Street Pl. have a pool?
No, 5 High Street Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 5 High Street Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5 High Street Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 High Street Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 High Street Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 High Street Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 High Street Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
