Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Coolidge Corner One Bed for a Steal!



Spacious and very charming garden level unit. Tons of space. Small brownstone building right in the heart of Coolidge Corner!! This unique apartment features tons of living and closet space. Laundry in the building! Call, text, or email to set up a showing!

No Dogs Allowed



