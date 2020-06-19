Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access sauna tennis court

33 Pond Avenue Apt #812, Brookline, MA 02445 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Live in luxury at the Brook House. This spacious one bedroom apartment is situated on the 8th floor and includes ample closet space, newly finished parquet wood floors, central air conditioning, 1 off street parking space and 24 hour security. All utilities included other than electricity! The building amenities include a fitness center, steam and sauna room, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, ping pong tables, barbecue areas, and resident lounge with WiFi. Walking distance to bus lines, D & E train lines, convenient to Longwood Medical area, shops restaurants and Downtown Boston. Beautiful nature surrounds the building including Leverett Pond with walking and bike paths. *Video tour available* [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3527218 ]