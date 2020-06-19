All apartments in Brookline
33 Pond Avenue

33 Pond Avenue · (617) 440-9924
Location

33 Pond Avenue, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 812 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
33 Pond Avenue Apt #812, Brookline, MA 02445 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Live in luxury at the Brook House. This spacious one bedroom apartment is situated on the 8th floor and includes ample closet space, newly finished parquet wood floors, central air conditioning, 1 off street parking space and 24 hour security. All utilities included other than electricity! The building amenities include a fitness center, steam and sauna room, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, ping pong tables, barbecue areas, and resident lounge with WiFi. Walking distance to bus lines, D & E train lines, convenient to Longwood Medical area, shops restaurants and Downtown Boston. Beautiful nature surrounds the building including Leverett Pond with walking and bike paths. *Video tour available* [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3527218 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Pond Avenue have any available units?
33 Pond Avenue has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Pond Avenue have?
Some of 33 Pond Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Pond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33 Pond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Pond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33 Pond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 33 Pond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 33 Pond Avenue does offer parking.
Does 33 Pond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Pond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Pond Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 33 Pond Avenue has a pool.
Does 33 Pond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33 Pond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Pond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Pond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Pond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Pond Avenue has units with air conditioning.
