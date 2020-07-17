All apartments in Brookline
33 Lancaster Tr
33 Lancaster Tr

33 Lancaster Terrace · (617) 500-1282
Location

33 Lancaster Terrace, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
elevator
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Wonderful Coolidge Corner location right across the street from the Fairbanks T stop on the Green Line. This professionally-managed building includes heat and hot water in the price of rent. Parking available for an additional monthly charge. Cats welcome. On-site superintendent and laundry in building. This building is located halfway between Washington Square and Coolidge Corner. Plenty of shopping and dining options sit right outside your front door! Parks and jogging trails nearby. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Lancaster Tr have any available units?
33 Lancaster Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 33 Lancaster Tr have?
Some of 33 Lancaster Tr's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Lancaster Tr currently offering any rent specials?
33 Lancaster Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Lancaster Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Lancaster Tr is pet friendly.
Does 33 Lancaster Tr offer parking?
Yes, 33 Lancaster Tr offers parking.
Does 33 Lancaster Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Lancaster Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Lancaster Tr have a pool?
No, 33 Lancaster Tr does not have a pool.
Does 33 Lancaster Tr have accessible units?
No, 33 Lancaster Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Lancaster Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Lancaster Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Lancaster Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Lancaster Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
