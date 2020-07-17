33 Lancaster Tr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking media room

Wonderful Coolidge Corner location right across the street from the Fairbanks T stop on the Green Line. This professionally-managed building includes heat and hot water in the price of rent. Parking available for an additional monthly charge. Cats welcome. On-site superintendent and laundry in building. This building is located halfway between Washington Square and Coolidge Corner. Plenty of shopping and dining options sit right outside your front door! Parks and jogging trails nearby.