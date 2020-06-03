All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:19 AM

318 Saint Paul

318 Saint Paul Street · (617) 216-7290
Location

318 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Don t miss out on this great opportunity! This will not last. Call or text Mark at East Coast Realty for more info and to schedule a showing. (617) 216-7290

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 318 Saint Paul have any available units?
318 Saint Paul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 318 Saint Paul currently offering any rent specials?
318 Saint Paul isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Saint Paul pet-friendly?
No, 318 Saint Paul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 318 Saint Paul offer parking?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not offer parking.
Does 318 Saint Paul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Saint Paul have a pool?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not have a pool.
Does 318 Saint Paul have accessible units?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Saint Paul have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Saint Paul have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not have units with air conditioning.

