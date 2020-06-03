Sign Up
All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like
318 Saint Paul.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
318 Saint Paul
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:19 AM
Check Availability
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
318 Saint Paul
318 Saint Paul Street
·
(617) 216-7290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
318 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Don t miss out on this great opportunity! This will not last. Call or text Mark at East Coast Realty for more info and to schedule a showing. (617) 216-7290
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 318 Saint Paul have any available units?
318 Saint Paul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookline, MA
.
Is 318 Saint Paul currently offering any rent specials?
318 Saint Paul isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Saint Paul pet-friendly?
No, 318 Saint Paul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookline
.
Does 318 Saint Paul offer parking?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not offer parking.
Does 318 Saint Paul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Saint Paul have a pool?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not have a pool.
Does 318 Saint Paul have accessible units?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Saint Paul have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Saint Paul have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Saint Paul does not have units with air conditioning.
