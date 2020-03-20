3 Greenway Ct.

3 Greenway Court, Brookline, MA 02446 Coolidge Corner
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 4 bathroom located in . The apartment features Central Air,laundry,Marble Bath,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Patio,Pet Friendly,PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED,Quartz Counter Tops and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
