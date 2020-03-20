All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

3 Greenway Ct.

3 Greenway Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Greenway Court, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 4 bathroom located in . The apartment features Central Air,laundry,Marble Bath,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Patio,Pet Friendly,PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED,Quartz Counter Tops and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Greenway Ct. have any available units?
3 Greenway Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 3 Greenway Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3 Greenway Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Greenway Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3 Greenway Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 3 Greenway Ct. offer parking?
No, 3 Greenway Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3 Greenway Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Greenway Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Greenway Ct. have a pool?
No, 3 Greenway Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3 Greenway Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3 Greenway Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Greenway Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Greenway Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Greenway Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Greenway Ct. has units with air conditioning.
