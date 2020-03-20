All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

25 Saint Mary's Ct.

25 Saint Mary's Court · No Longer Available
Location

25 Saint Mary's Court, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in . The apartment features Laundry in Unit and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Saint Mary's Ct. have any available units?
25 Saint Mary's Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 25 Saint Mary's Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Saint Mary's Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Saint Mary's Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Saint Mary's Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 25 Saint Mary's Ct. offer parking?
No, 25 Saint Mary's Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 25 Saint Mary's Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Saint Mary's Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Saint Mary's Ct. have a pool?
No, 25 Saint Mary's Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Saint Mary's Ct. have accessible units?
No, 25 Saint Mary's Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Saint Mary's Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Saint Mary's Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Saint Mary's Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Saint Mary's Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
