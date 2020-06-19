25 Englewood Ave.

Amenities
Brookline 2 Bed 1 Bath on Englewood Ave by Cleveland Circle. Sunny living room with separate dining area - Modern Kitchen- 1 Parking spot included. Walk to the Green Line - T (D,C,B LINES). Several Bus Lines. Great Apartment to Commute from. Quick Access to Rt 9 & Mass Pike (90). Close to Washington Square & Coolidge Corner Brookline. Near Star market, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, & Wegmans. Subway Lines and Stops GREEN-C - Englewood Ave. (0.1 miles) GREEN-B - Sutherland St. (0.22 miles) GREEN-D - Reservoir (0.31 miles) Bus Routes and Stops 51 - Chestnut Hill Ave & Reservoir Busway (0.33 miles) 86 - Chestnut Hill Ave & Reservoir Busway (0.33 miles) 65 - Washington St & Beacon St (0.49 miles)