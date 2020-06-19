All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 25 Englewood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
25 Englewood Ave.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

25 Englewood Ave.

25 Englewood Avenue · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25 Englewood Avenue, Brookline, MA 02445
Cleveland Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brookline 2 Bed 1 Bath on Englewood Ave by Cleveland Circle. Sunny living room with separate dining area - Modern Kitchen- 1 Parking spot included. Walk to the Green Line - T (D,C,B LINES). Several Bus Lines. Great Apartment to Commute from. Quick Access to Rt 9 &amp; Mass Pike (90). Close to Washington Square &amp; Coolidge Corner Brookline. Near Star market, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, &amp; Wegmans. Subway Lines and Stops GREEN-C - Englewood Ave. (0.1 miles) GREEN-B - Sutherland St. (0.22 miles) GREEN-D - Reservoir (0.31 miles) Bus Routes and Stops 51 - Chestnut Hill Ave &amp; Reservoir Busway (0.33 miles) 86 - Chestnut Hill Ave &amp; Reservoir Busway (0.33 miles) 65 - Washington St &amp; Beacon St (0.49 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Englewood Ave. have any available units?
25 Englewood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 25 Englewood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Englewood Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Englewood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Englewood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 25 Englewood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Englewood Ave. does offer parking.
Does 25 Englewood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Englewood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Englewood Ave. have a pool?
No, 25 Englewood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Englewood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 25 Englewood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Englewood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Englewood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Englewood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Englewood Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25 Englewood Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity