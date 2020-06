Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available 09/01/20 - Four bedroom apartment for rent on Strathmore road in Brookline.

- Two bathrooms

- Conveniently located near two Green Line T Stops (C and D) lines and bus connection to Cambridge.

- Close to BC campus.

- Lots of closet space.

- Dishwasher.

- Laundry in building.

- High ceilings.

- Heat and hot water included.



- - - Available for September 1st



(RLNE5448424)