All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 24 Saint Paul St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
24 Saint Paul St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

24 Saint Paul St.

24 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in . The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Saint Paul St. have any available units?
24 Saint Paul St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 24 Saint Paul St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Saint Paul St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Saint Paul St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Saint Paul St. is pet friendly.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. offer parking?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not offer parking.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have a pool?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have accessible units?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music