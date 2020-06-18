Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24 Saint Paul St.
24 Saint Paul Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
24 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in . The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have any available units?
24 Saint Paul St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookline, MA
.
Is 24 Saint Paul St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Saint Paul St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Saint Paul St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Saint Paul St. is pet friendly.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. offer parking?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not offer parking.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have a pool?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have accessible units?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Saint Paul St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Saint Paul St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
