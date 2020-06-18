All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

228 Summit

228 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

228 Summit Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65  Washington St @ Bartlett St (0.19 mi)Tram: B  Washington Street (0.36 mi)Tram: C  Washington Square (0.26 mi)Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Coolidge St (0.43 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Summit have any available units?
228 Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 228 Summit currently offering any rent specials?
228 Summit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Summit pet-friendly?
No, 228 Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 228 Summit offer parking?
No, 228 Summit does not offer parking.
Does 228 Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Summit have a pool?
No, 228 Summit does not have a pool.
Does 228 Summit have accessible units?
No, 228 Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Summit have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Summit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Summit have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Summit does not have units with air conditioning.
