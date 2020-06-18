All apartments in Brookline
208 Winthrop Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:30 PM

208 Winthrop Rd.

208 Winthrop Road · (617) 789-4445
Location

208 Winthrop Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Location: Winthrop Road is a very quiet side street in the city of Brookline. It is located very close to the Washington Street stop on the C-Line T branch. Three stops outbound brings you to Cleveland Circle and three stops inbound brings you to Coolidge Corner, the perfect location! Washington Square is filled with many colorful establishments including award winning restaurant, The Fireplace. This location is perfect for anyone who is seeking a great apartment in a quiet, hometown style atmosphere. Interiors: The apartments of Winthrop Road offer many luxurious features. High ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, updated kitchens and bath, large closets and decorative trim make these apartments a wonderful find. Big windows allow for the sun to shine through, illuminating the shiny hardwood floors. Kitchens feature new appliances, fixtures and countertops. Please call or email for more information. Extras: Laundry located in the building, heat and hot water included.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Winthrop Rd. have any available units?
208 Winthrop Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 208 Winthrop Rd. have?
Some of 208 Winthrop Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Winthrop Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
208 Winthrop Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Winthrop Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 208 Winthrop Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 208 Winthrop Rd. offer parking?
No, 208 Winthrop Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 208 Winthrop Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Winthrop Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Winthrop Rd. have a pool?
No, 208 Winthrop Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 208 Winthrop Rd. have accessible units?
No, 208 Winthrop Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Winthrop Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Winthrop Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Winthrop Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Winthrop Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
