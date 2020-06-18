208 Winthrop Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Location: Winthrop Road is a very quiet side street in the city of Brookline. It is located very close to the Washington Street stop on the C-Line T branch. Three stops outbound brings you to Cleveland Circle and three stops inbound brings you to Coolidge Corner, the perfect location! Washington Square is filled with many colorful establishments including award winning restaurant, The Fireplace. This location is perfect for anyone who is seeking a great apartment in a quiet, hometown style atmosphere. Interiors: The apartments of Winthrop Road offer many luxurious features. High ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, updated kitchens and bath, large closets and decorative trim make these apartments a wonderful find. Big windows allow for the sun to shine through, illuminating the shiny hardwood floors. Kitchens feature new appliances, fixtures and countertops. Please call or email for more information. Extras: Laundry located in the building, heat and hot water included.



Terms: One year lease