Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

197 Kent st

197 Kent Street · (978) 369-5775
Location

197 Kent Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
elevator
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
Large, sunny, well laid out studio apartment on the 2nd floor of a brick building with elevator. Highly desirable location! Short distance to Longwood Medical Area, Brookline Village, Coolidge Corner, shops and restaurants, C and D lines, and minutes to Downtown Boston. Kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, fridge, electric stove. Built-in wall air conditioner. Gleaming hardwood floors and ample closet space. Common laundry and bike racks in the building. Professionally-managed, well-maintained building. Heat and hot water are included. Parking available for $150 a moth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Kent st have any available units?
197 Kent st has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 197 Kent st have?
Some of 197 Kent st's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Kent st currently offering any rent specials?
197 Kent st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Kent st pet-friendly?
No, 197 Kent st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 197 Kent st offer parking?
Yes, 197 Kent st does offer parking.
Does 197 Kent st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Kent st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Kent st have a pool?
No, 197 Kent st does not have a pool.
Does 197 Kent st have accessible units?
No, 197 Kent st does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Kent st have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Kent st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Kent st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 197 Kent st has units with air conditioning.
