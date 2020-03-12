197 Kent st

Amenities

Large, sunny, well laid out studio apartment on the 2nd floor of a brick building with elevator. Highly desirable location! Short distance to Longwood Medical Area, Brookline Village, Coolidge Corner, shops and restaurants, C and D lines, and minutes to Downtown Boston. Kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, fridge, electric stove. Built-in wall air conditioner. Gleaming hardwood floors and ample closet space. Common laundry and bike racks in the building. Professionally-managed, well-maintained building. Heat and hot water are included. Parking available for $150 a moth