Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

191 Kent St.

191 Kent Street · No Longer Available
Location

191 Kent Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in . The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Kent St. have any available units?
191 Kent St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 191 Kent St. currently offering any rent specials?
191 Kent St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Kent St. pet-friendly?
No, 191 Kent St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 191 Kent St. offer parking?
No, 191 Kent St. does not offer parking.
Does 191 Kent St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Kent St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Kent St. have a pool?
No, 191 Kent St. does not have a pool.
Does 191 Kent St. have accessible units?
No, 191 Kent St. does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Kent St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Kent St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Kent St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Kent St. does not have units with air conditioning.
