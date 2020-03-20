All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 1731 Beacon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
1731 Beacon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1731 Beacon

1731 Beacon Street · (617) 905-3475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1731 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
REGENCY PARK! ~ A fabulous hi-rise luxury concierge bldg at the foot of Fisher Hill near Dean Park. Comfortable living in an immaculate unit with Southwest sunny exposure on a high 3rd floor with picture windows and wonderful views. Excellent condition, well maintained, this unit is open and spacious with kitchen and baths having been beautifully updated in recent years. From your sunny bonus office off the dining room, enjoy the blue skies and tree-top views. Rent includes: Garage Parking, Laundry Room on every floor, Year-round Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Ping-pong, Sauna, Roofdeck, Terrace, Grill Area, 24-hour Concierge and Security with social distancing. Steps to "C" & "D" Lines, Market, Park and Tennis. Enjoy the vitality of Washington Square with many restaurants offering take-out dining. Easy access to Rte 9 and all major routes. 3 stops on the "T" to Longwood Medical. Beauty and convenience in a wonderful location!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Beacon have any available units?
1731 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1731 Beacon have?
Some of 1731 Beacon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1731 Beacon offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Beacon does offer parking.
Does 1731 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Beacon have a pool?
Yes, 1731 Beacon has a pool.
Does 1731 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 1731 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 Beacon has units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1731 Beacon has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1731 Beacon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity