1731 Beacon

REGENCY PARK! ~ A fabulous hi-rise luxury concierge bldg at the foot of Fisher Hill near Dean Park. Comfortable living in an immaculate unit with Southwest sunny exposure on a high 3rd floor with picture windows and wonderful views. Excellent condition, well maintained, this unit is open and spacious with kitchen and baths having been beautifully updated in recent years. From your sunny bonus office off the dining room, enjoy the blue skies and tree-top views. Rent includes: Garage Parking, Laundry Room on every floor, Year-round Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Ping-pong, Sauna, Roofdeck, Terrace, Grill Area, 24-hour Concierge and Security with social distancing. Steps to "C" & "D" Lines, Market, Park and Tennis. Enjoy the vitality of Washington Square with many restaurants offering take-out dining. Easy access to Rte 9 and all major routes. 3 stops on the "T" to Longwood Medical. Beauty and convenience in a wonderful location!



Terms: One year lease