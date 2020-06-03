1589 Beacon St.

Amenities

Amazing two bed with Chefs Kitchen featuring high end stainless steel dishwasher and updated counters and cabinets. Large bath gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious living room or third potential bed room and lots of closet space. Heat and hot water included in rent. Laundry available in building. Updated back porch. Unit will be repainted and cleaned before new tenant arrives. Heat and hot water included in the monthly rent. Cat welcome. Laundry on the premises. The lobby of the building is equipped with buzzer-loudspeaker entry control systems. Elevator on site. Limited on-premise parking is available. The property is half a block from the lively Washington Square retail area, which features wonderful food shops, restaurants, specialty stores, consumer services, and fine MBTA access.