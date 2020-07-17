1530 Beacon St 1008

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Luxury 10th Floor 2 Bedroom - Rooftop Pool - Property Id: 308798



NO FEE - Welcome home to a tenth floor luxury unit at the Barclay on Beacon. This building features a seasonal roof-top swimming pool, sky-view fitness center, garage parking available for rent, and more. The unit itself reaches across the tenth floor with a private balcony, open living room, master suite, and tons of sunlight. Hardwood floors throughout and large windows complete the feel in this building. An easy walk to both Coolidge Corner and Washington Square, the perfect Brookline location on the base of Corey Hill. Available now - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today.



We have a variety of options throughout Boston and Brookline - let me help you find your new spot!

No Dogs Allowed



