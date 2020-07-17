All apartments in Brookline
1530 Beacon St 1008
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1530 Beacon St 1008

1530 Beacon Street · (207) 356-1327
Location

1530 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Luxury 10th Floor 2 Bedroom - Rooftop Pool - Property Id: 308798

NO FEE - Welcome home to a tenth floor luxury unit at the Barclay on Beacon. This building features a seasonal roof-top swimming pool, sky-view fitness center, garage parking available for rent, and more. The unit itself reaches across the tenth floor with a private balcony, open living room, master suite, and tons of sunlight. Hardwood floors throughout and large windows complete the feel in this building. An easy walk to both Coolidge Corner and Washington Square, the perfect Brookline location on the base of Corey Hill. Available now - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today.

We have a variety of options throughout Boston and Brookline - let me help you find your new spot!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1530-beacon-st-brookline-ma-unit-1008/308798
Property Id 308798

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Beacon St 1008 have any available units?
1530 Beacon St 1008 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1530 Beacon St 1008 have?
Some of 1530 Beacon St 1008's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Beacon St 1008 currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Beacon St 1008 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Beacon St 1008 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Beacon St 1008 is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Beacon St 1008 offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Beacon St 1008 offers parking.
Does 1530 Beacon St 1008 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Beacon St 1008 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Beacon St 1008 have a pool?
Yes, 1530 Beacon St 1008 has a pool.
Does 1530 Beacon St 1008 have accessible units?
No, 1530 Beacon St 1008 does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Beacon St 1008 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 Beacon St 1008 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Beacon St 1008 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Beacon St 1008 does not have units with air conditioning.
