1490 Beacon St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious and very bright two bedroom on the third floor of a professionally managed Beacon Street condo building, available August 1st! This beautiful unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a very large eat-in kitchen, two very big bedrooms, a gracious entry foyer, a HUGE living room with space for a dining area, plenty of windows and great light throughout. There's laundry in the building and monthly rent includes heat, hot water and one off street parking space. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease