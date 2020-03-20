All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:27 PM

1490 Beacon St.

1490 Beacon Street · (617) 699-4568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1490 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious and very bright two bedroom on the third floor of a professionally managed Beacon Street condo building, available August 1st! This beautiful unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a very large eat-in kitchen, two very big bedrooms, a gracious entry foyer, a HUGE living room with space for a dining area, plenty of windows and great light throughout. There's laundry in the building and monthly rent includes heat, hot water and one off street parking space. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 Beacon St. have any available units?
1490 Beacon St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1490 Beacon St. have?
Some of 1490 Beacon St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1490 Beacon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1490 Beacon St. offer parking?
Yes, 1490 Beacon St. does offer parking.
Does 1490 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 1490 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1490 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 1490 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 Beacon St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1490 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
