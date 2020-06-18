All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

1406 Beacon Street

1406 Beacon Street · (508) 887-2863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1406 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1406 Beacon Street Apt #2, Brookline, MA 02446 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Virtual Tour Available!! No broker fee! Heart of Coolidge Corner. HUGE 3 bed 2 full baths in 3 unit brownstone. Second-floor unit. Enormous living room, all big bedrooms with excellent closet space, washer dryer in unit. Tons and tons of closets. Lots of sunlight pouring in. Private back deck space! Central AC! [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3622949 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Beacon Street have any available units?
1406 Beacon Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1406 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Beacon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1406 Beacon Street offer parking?
No, 1406 Beacon Street does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Beacon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 1406 Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 1406 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Beacon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Beacon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1406 Beacon Street has units with air conditioning.
