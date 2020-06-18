Amenities
1406 Beacon Street Apt #2, Brookline, MA 02446 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Virtual Tour Available!! No broker fee! Heart of Coolidge Corner. HUGE 3 bed 2 full baths in 3 unit brownstone. Second-floor unit. Enormous living room, all big bedrooms with excellent closet space, washer dryer in unit. Tons and tons of closets. Lots of sunlight pouring in. Private back deck space! Central AC! [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3622949 ]