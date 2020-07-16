All apartments in Brookline
Location

14 Homer Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This completely renovated duplex apartment has lovely hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, carpeted finished basement perfect for family room, spare bedroom, home office, etc. Remodeled kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Large open floor plan living/dining room perfect for entertaining, with large bay windows. Master En-suite has a large marbled tiled walk-in shower and 2nd full bath features a Jacuzzi whirlpool tub.

Bus: 60, Walnut St @ High St (0.33 mi)
Bus: 14, Heath St @ S Huntington Ave (0.69 mi)
Bus: 39, S Huntington Ave @ Huntington Ave (0.48 mi)
Tram: E, Riverway (0.48 mi)
Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Brookline Ave @ Pearl St (0.37 mi)
Tram: D, Brookline Village (0.27 mi)
Bus: 66, Harvard St @ School St (0.03 mi)
Bus: 51, Tappan St @ Greenough St (0.53 mi)
Bus: 65, Washington St @ School St (0.16 mi)
Tram: C, Coolidge Corner (0.44 mi)

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brookline-ma?lid=13454086

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Homer Street have any available units?
14 Homer Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Homer Street have?
Some of 14 Homer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Homer Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Homer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Homer Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 Homer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 14 Homer Street offer parking?
No, 14 Homer Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 Homer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Homer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Homer Street have a pool?
Yes, 14 Homer Street has a pool.
Does 14 Homer Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Homer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Homer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Homer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Homer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Homer Street has units with air conditioning.
